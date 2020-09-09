Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OTGLY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $29.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

