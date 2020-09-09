Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Raised to GBX 525

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 525 ($6.86) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDEV. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 669 ($8.74) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 553 ($7.23) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Davy Research raised shares of Barratt Developments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.89) target price (up from GBX 625 ($8.17)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 646 ($8.44).

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 502.80 ($6.57) on Monday. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 344.90 ($4.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 889 ($11.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 519.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 533.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Sharon White purchased 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 542 ($7.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,967.46 ($2,570.83).

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

