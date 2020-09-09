Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEPTF opened at $1.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Beach Energy has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2019, it had a production capacity of 29.4 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 326 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved plus probable reserves.

