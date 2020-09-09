Beetle Coin (BEET) Market Cap Reaches $389,799.90

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $20.33, $13.77 and $51.55. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $389,799.90 and $28,237.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00060061 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 238,319,764 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

