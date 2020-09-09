Berenberg Bank Upgrades Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) to “Hold”

Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNKXF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. AlphaValue downgraded Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNKXF opened at $1.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. Bankia has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

About Bankia

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

