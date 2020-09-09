Berenberg Bank Upgrades CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) to “Hold”

CAIXABANK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAIXY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded CAIXABANK/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $0.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67. CAIXABANK/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.05.

About CAIXABANK/ADR

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

