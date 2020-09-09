BidaskClub Downgrades Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) to Sell

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

REYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

REYN stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Noll purchased 15,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,144,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,609,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

