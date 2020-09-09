BidaskClub Downgrades Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) to Sell

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRDO. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $13.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $938.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $20.28.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $789,718.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.