BidaskClub Downgrades Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) to Sell

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

OLED has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $5.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.21. 1,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,286. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $228.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.32 and a 200-day moving average of $154.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,761,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 57,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 26,274 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

