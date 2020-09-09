BidaskClub Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Buy

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.97.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $16.10 on Wednesday, reaching $492.62. The stock had a trading volume of 141,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,350,544. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $467.21 and a 200 day moving average of $351.44. The stock has a market cap of $311.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.86, for a total value of $4,790,878.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,037 shares in the company, valued at $24,249,695.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,373 shares of company stock valued at $152,440,424 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

