BidaskClub Upgrades RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) to Buy

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $33.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $734.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $41,232.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,483.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen C. Lam sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $30,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,735 shares in the company, valued at $445,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $129,081 and have sold 25,888 shares valued at $815,949. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

