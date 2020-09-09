Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE BITA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,055. Bitauto has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.52). Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $245.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bitauto will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bitauto by 46.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Bitauto during the first quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bitauto by 7.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bitauto by 6.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bitauto by 565.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

