BitNewChain Market Cap Tops $1.89 Million (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. BitNewChain has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $6.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitNewChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, BitNewChain has traded 46.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00824807 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002419 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000627 BTC.

About BitNewChain

BitNewChain (BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org.

Buying and Selling BitNewChain

BitNewChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

