Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,357 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Boeing by 23,500.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing stock opened at $161.08 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.04.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.04.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

