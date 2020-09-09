BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in BP by 68.5% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BP by 109.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 48.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. BP plc has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

