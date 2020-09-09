Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bridgewater Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of BWB opened at $9.70 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $286.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. Analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Juran acquired 43,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $414,093.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,251,763 shares in the company, valued at $11,904,266.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Juran acquired 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,605.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,251,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,117,065.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 93,651 shares of company stock worth $890,064. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $103,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.9% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 984,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 27,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

