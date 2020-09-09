Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Briscoe Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.97.

Briscoe Group Company Profile

Briscoe Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of homeware and sporting goods in New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Homeware and Sporting Goods. It operates under the Briscoes Homeware, Living & Giving, and Rebel Sport brand names. As of January 27, 2019, the company operated a network of 46 bricks and mortar stores, including 13 fulfilment hubs in the homewares sector; and 38 stores, including 9 fulfilment hubs in the sporting goods sector.

