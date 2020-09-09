Brokerages Anticipate Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Inogen reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 106.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Inogen had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

INGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Inogen by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Inogen by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Inogen by 70.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inogen by 99.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 100,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Inogen by 416.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 207,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,142. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $612.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.