Brokers Issue Forecasts for PPG Industries, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $120.99 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

