Brokers Set Expectations for Lululemon Athletica inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LULU. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.30.

LULU stock opened at $349.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 511.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

