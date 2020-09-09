BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.25

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.25 and traded as high as $13.48. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 58,500 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $225.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 54.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 11.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (NYSE:BRT)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

