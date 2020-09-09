BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded BT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

BTGOF opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BT Group stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BT Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

