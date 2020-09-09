Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $285.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $242.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COUP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $249.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.22.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP stock traded down $17.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.49. The stock had a trading volume of 71,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,201. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.01 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.65. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $377,609.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.97, for a total transaction of $373,514.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,690,461 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after buying an additional 714,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,187,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,172,000 after acquiring an additional 315,468 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 7.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,024,000 after acquiring an additional 327,527 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $470,147,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $1,160,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.