Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $111.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Caterpillar traded as high as $151.93 and last traded at $151.91, with a volume of 36714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.52.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BofA Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,345,000 after purchasing an additional 102,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,625,000 after acquiring an additional 190,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

