Cedar Fair Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,503 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,191 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.15. 5,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,132. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million. Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cedar Fair to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

