CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.22

Shares of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.22 and traded as high as $21.15. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $103.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.81.

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

About CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial – Real Estate, Consumer – Non Real Estate, and Residential – Real Estate segments.

