Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,779 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Childrens Place worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 233,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $78,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Childrens Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,239. Childrens Place Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a market cap of $341.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.