Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,555,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $7,326,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,103.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,448 shares of company stock worth $18,166,280. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.31.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

