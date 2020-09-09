Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,682,000 after acquiring an additional 405,800 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,972,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,657,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,358,000 after buying an additional 230,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after buying an additional 199,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $206.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.