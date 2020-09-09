Cipher Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Msci by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Msci by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Msci by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Msci during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $339.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.91. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $210.34 and a 52-week high of $398.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.31, for a total value of $918,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,024,210.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,365. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

