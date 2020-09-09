Cipher Capital LP Has $537,000 Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 37.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 684.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOLX stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

