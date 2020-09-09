Cipher Capital LP Invests $519,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 828.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 64,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 57,858 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in M&T Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 65.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.39.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

