Cipher Capital LP Invests $530,000 in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $1,902,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 39.8% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 417,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 118,700 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,699,000 after acquiring an additional 609,240 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,788,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.80. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

