Cipher Capital LP Purchases 4,646 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 87.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 2,428.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Black Hills from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

NYSE:BKH opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. Black Hills Corp has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $87.12. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

In other news, CEO Linden R. Evans purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,048.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

