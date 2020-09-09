Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 19,427 Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $73,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $113,987.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,819.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 8,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $250,071.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,294. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Shares of LSCC opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $31.93.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $100.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

