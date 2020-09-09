Cipher Capital LP Sells 3,779 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,896,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,991,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 216,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.41.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $110.11 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $125.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

