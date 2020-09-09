Clark Davey Acquires 100,000 Shares of Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) Stock

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) insider Clark Davey bought 100,000 shares of Karoon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of A$76,000.00 ($54,285.71).

The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.75.

About Karoon Energy

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Australia, Brazil, and Peru. The company has a working interest in two off-shore permits in the Browse and Carnavon basins located to the north Western Australian coastline covering a combined area of 15,492 square kilometers; and Ceduna basin covering an area of 17,793 square kilometers in the Great Australian Bight.

