Colin Andrew Smith Sells 150,070 Shares of Raven Property Group Ltd (LON:RAV) Stock

Raven Property Group Ltd (LON:RAV) insider Colin Andrew Smith sold 150,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39), for a total value of £45,021 ($58,827.91).

LON:RAV opened at GBX 29.95 ($0.39) on Wednesday. Raven Property Group Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 27.60 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 51.40 ($0.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.68 million and a P/E ratio of 3.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.54.

Raven Property Group Company Profile

Raven was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, Preference Shares and Warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of The International Stock Exchange (ÂTISEÂ).

