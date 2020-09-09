Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 296,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,548,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88. Comcast has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 9.6% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 887,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 170.8% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 79,337 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 27.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 36.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 112,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

