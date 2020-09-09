COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CODYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CODYY opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.68.

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

