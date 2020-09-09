Comparing Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) & Enzon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENZN)

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Verona Pharma and Enzon Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verona Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 169.98%. Given Verona Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verona Pharma is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of Verona Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of Verona Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verona Pharma and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma N/A -118.18% -77.97% Enzon Pharmaceuticals -1,745.90% -17.93% -13.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verona Pharma and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma N/A N/A -$14.99 million N/A N/A Enzon Pharmaceuticals $210,000.00 N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Verona Pharma.

Summary

Verona Pharma beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron for use in the treatment of chronic hepatitis C; and Sylatron for use in the treatment of melanoma disease. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.