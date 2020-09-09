Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNST. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.90.

NASDAQ:CNST opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 19.17 and a quick ratio of 19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

