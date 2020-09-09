Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a report released on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.02 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.31.

NYSE COO opened at $318.20 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 32,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 27.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 97,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,634,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 429.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.23 per share, for a total transaction of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,527,068.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $283.18 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

