CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Purchases $22,802.85 in Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Steven W. Lefkowitz bought 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $22,802.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,549.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. CorMedix Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $8.64.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRMD shares. B. Riley increased their target price on CorMedix from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

