Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.43-$0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $496.5-$498.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.12 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.43-0.45 EPS.

COUP opened at $276.70 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush cut shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.43.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total transaction of $1,307,187.99. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $377,609.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at $267,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,750 shares of company stock worth $52,690,461 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

