Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $256.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COUP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.39.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $276.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.65. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $284,746.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total transaction of $1,307,187.99. Insiders sold a total of 188,750 shares of company stock worth $52,690,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 73.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $1,369,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

