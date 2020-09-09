Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $300.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.35.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $276.70 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $353.55. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.65.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total transaction of $12,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,296,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $284,746.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,750 shares of company stock worth $52,690,461. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

