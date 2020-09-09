Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $123-124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.25 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.43-0.45 EPS.

COUP stock opened at $276.70 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $353.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.61.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $377,609.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $284,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,690,461 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

