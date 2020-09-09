Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.43-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $496.5-498.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.22 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.43-$0.45 EPS.

Shares of COUP opened at $276.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $353.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.61.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $377,609.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total transaction of $12,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,296,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,690,461 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.