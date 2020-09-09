CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.60. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 39,600 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVU. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.32).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 93.3% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 20.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares during the period.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

